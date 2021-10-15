Cabbie fights back when passenger tries to rob him at knifepoint in Chinatown: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of trying to rob a cab driver at knifepoint mid-trip in Chinatown, Manhattan on Oct. 4, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A 63-year-old taxi driver fought back and scared off a would-be thief who tried to rob him at knifepoint mid-trip in Chinatown earlier in October, according to the NYPD.

Police said the unidentified man hailed the cab around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, near the corner of East Broadway and Forsyth Street.

He told the cabbie to drive to a location, but while the taxi was in motion, he came up behind the driver, from the back seat, and held a knife to his neck, authorities said.

The passenger told the driver, “Give me your money and you won’t get hurt,” according to officials.

Police said the cabbie pulled over at the corner of Bayard and Bowery streets and then grabbed the knife.

A struggle ensued, which resulted in the suspect hopping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot, heading southbound on Bayard Street, authorities said.

The cabbie sustained minor lacerations to his hands and was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, the NYPD said.

The thief failed to make off with any property or cash, officials said.

Police described the suspect as a man about 25 years old, weighing around 170 lbs. and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers, a light-colored backpack and a black baseball cap.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, taken after the attack, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

