Bystander shot after Penn Station fight spills onto street outside

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A pedestrian was shot after a fight inside of Penn Station spilled out onto the street outside on Monday night, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

A man who may have been wearing a red backpack pulled out a gun and fired near West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue, missing his target and hitting a bystander in the leg around 5:40 p.m., Shea said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, was taken to the hospital, police said. He’s expected to recover. The man has been in New York for the last several months for work.

He was supposed to meet his wife on Monday night, but he was alone when he was shot.

Shea said it wasn’t clear what the initial dispute had been about. The shooter went up to a man eating food inside of Penn Station. He may have asked for some food and then been turned away, Shea said.

“We do not believe they knew each other prior to this interaction,” Shea said.

Shea promised the shooter would be found and brought to justice, but said the real story wasn’t the individual case, it was the series of crimes in the area. He called for laws to help police.

“I view this incident today as the confluence of a series of bad policies and this is what you get when you get that,” he said. “We need people to be held accountable when they carry guns.”

