Bystander hit with debris after gunshot fired in SoHo: NYPD

Following a report of shots fired in SoHo, police said a bystander was struck with debris in connection with the shooting, but wasn’t struck by a bullet. (PIX11/Willie Hayes)

SOHO, Manhattan — A bystander on a SoHo street was struck with debris after a gun was fired on Greene Street Friday, according to police.

Officials said the individual wasn’t shot or grazed by a bullet, but was instead hit with debris that stemmed from the shooting, which happened sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Green Street near Spring Street.

Police were unable to give further details about the nature of the shooting, but said nobody had been arrested.

They’re searching for a male suspect who is thin and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and a red hat as he fled eastbound on Spring Street.

