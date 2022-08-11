The NYPD is searching for the woman pictured who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan on July 5, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan.

The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Avenue back on July 5, according to the NYPD.

The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly discharged pepper spray on the bus driver’s neck and chest before fleeing the scene, police said.

The bus driver, a 38-year-old woman, received treatment at a hospital.

The suspect – believed to be in her mid-40s – was captured on surveillance images shown above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).