CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Meet a new cast of characters or build on a LEGO wall, at the free and interactive LEGO pop-up diner in Manhattan.

The diner is based on the real Heartlake Downtown Diner LEGO set and features plenty of activities for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Guests can explore the eatery, which transports them into Heartlake City, and take photos with new LEGO friends. The menu features traditional tasty food like sliders, tomato soup, chicken and waffles, and more.

The pop-up features two other unique areas, the Pavilion, and the Friendship Corner. In the Pavilion, LEGO-enthusiasts are introduced to new characters and offered a sneak peek of the show. While the Friendship Corner has an interactive LEGO wall, where patrons can share how to be a better friend, and snap one-of-a-kind photos.

The limited run pop-up is only for two days, from Feb. 18-19, at the Empire Diner in Chelsea. Reservations are required, and while the event is best suited for guests ages 6-12, all ages are welcome.