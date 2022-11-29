MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It’s lit!

It’s not the iconic tree at Rockefeller Center, but the lights were turned on at Bryant Park’s Christmas tree on Tuesday night.

It’s 45 feet tall and weighs over 8,000 pounds. The tree features around 12,000 lights. One of stars of Broadway’s “Wicked” hosted the lighting ceremony. There were also performances by Olympic figure skaters, including bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu.

“The holidays are kind of like the Olympic games: it’s global, it unites all of us and it’s all about positivity and bringing us all together,” Nagasu said.