MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Bryant Park on Tuesday announced the lineup of movies that will be shown in the park during movie nights from June though August.

The series will run from June 13 though Aug. 15. Movies will start at 8 p.m. and the lawn will open at 5 p.m.

The complete 2022 summer lineup includes:

Monday, June 13: “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”

Monday, June 20: “Creed II”

Monday, June 27: “Hairspray”

Monday, July 4: “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

Monday, July 11: “Wayne’s World 2”

Monday, July 18: “Scream 2”

Monday, July 25: “Beverly Hills Cop 2”

Monday, Aug. 1: “Star Trek VIII: First Contact”

Monday, Aug. 8: “Grease 2”

Monday, Aug. 15: “The Godfather Part II”

The event is free to the public. Masks and COVID vaccines are not required.

“As one of our longest running programs, we’re excited to restore Bryant Park Movie Nights to its original format this summer as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations. As always, this season’s lineup includes an eclectic mix of movies that tell stories both New Yorkers and visitors will enjoy,” Bryant Park Corporation President Dan Biederman said.