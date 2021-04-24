Brutal attack on Asian man in East Harlem investigated as possible hate crime: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect, left, in connection with a possible hate crime attack on an Asian man in East Harlem on April 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD; Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM — An Asian man was left fighting for his life Friday night after a man pushed him to the ground on a street in East Harlem and stomped on his head multiple times, police said Saturday.

The brutal attack happened around 8:20 p.m. near the corner of Third Avenue and East 125th Street, police said.

The suspect pushed the 61-year-old victim from behind and then kicked and stomped on the victim’s head at least six times before fleeing the area, according to the NYPD and surveillance video of the attack.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with significant injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the attack. A police spokesperson told PIX11 on Saturday it remained unclear whether any anti-Asian statements were made during the beating.

NYC: help your @NYPDDetectives find the person responsible for this brutal attack ⤵️ ☎️800-577-TIPS https://t.co/UKd4V2K0sE — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 24, 2021

The assault is the latest amid a spike in anti-Asian attacks that has gripped the city and the nation.

There were at least 62 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police between Jan. 1 and April 18, compared to 12 reported during the same time period in 2020, according to NYPD data.

The NYPD has stepped up patrols in Asian communities across the city. The department also deployed undercover Asian police officers and added two more detectives to its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.