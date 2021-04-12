LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Monday said a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death in their Manhattan apartment.

Wilson Au, 61, was found with a stab wound to the stomach just before 3 p.m. Saturday inside his apartment at the Alfred E. Smith Houses on the Lower East Side, authorities said.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the time said another man was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The NYPD said the victim’s younger brother, 50-year-old Triquang Au, was arrested on charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, the brothers lived together in the apartment.

What led up to the fatal stabbing was not immediately known.

