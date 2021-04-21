Brooklyn woman arrested for slapping Asian woman after making anti-Asian statements: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A Brooklyn woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the harassing and slapping of an Asian woman in Manhattan two weeks ago.

The incident happened on April 7, just after 7:30 p.m. on Grand Street near Forsyth Street in Lower Manhattan. The 25-year-old victim was sitting in an outdoor seating area talking to her friend when a woman approached her and made anti-Asian statements, authorities said.

The suspect then slapped the victim in the face and fled the scene, cops said. The victim refused medical attention.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and the suspect.

Do you recognize her? Cops are searching for the suspect who made anti-Asian statements and slapped a woman across the face in Lower Manhattan.



On Tuesday, police arrested 29-year-old Cheyenne Taylor of Brooklyn in connection with the incident. She was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The incident comes amid a rise in crime against the Asian American community in New York City.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

