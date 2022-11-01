UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of punching a 78-year-old man who asked him to turn down the volume of his music aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday, police said.

Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older, according to the NYPD.

Matthews and a female accomplice, who remains at large, allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face on the southbound No. 1 train while approaching the 96th Street station around 3:30 p.m, police said. The victim said the woman allegedly kicked him in the head.

The man had asked the fellow straphanger to lower his loud music before the alleged attack.

“I’m just so worried about everyone, and I just I hope that they are really careful and maybe not say or look at anybody anymore because anything can spark something off,” the victim told PIX11 News.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a facial laceration and bruising, police said. He also said he suffered bumps and bruises and needed five stitches in his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.