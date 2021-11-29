Brooklyn Diner Times Square renames matzo ball soup after Joel Grey

The above video was provided by the Brooklyn Diner Times Square.

The Brooklyn Diner Times Square has renamed its matzo ball soup in honor of legendary Broadway and film star Joel Grey.

Grey was born in Cleveland but grew up with matzo ball soup and wanted to kick off the winter season by making people feel warm and healthy on their return to Broadway.

The diner is giving a portion of every soup sold through the holidays (end of year) to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS which helps the entire Broadway Theater community.