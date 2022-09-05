MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Broadway Week starts Tuesday and it’s your chance to see the hottest shows at discounted prices.
Mayor Eric Adams kicked off Broadway Week before the start of the performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Labor Day evening.
“This great, two-for-one ticket allows you to come with someone you love, or someone you dislike,” joked Adams. “Those of you who are from outside the city, I just have one request: spend money!”
From Sept. 6 through Sept. 25, you can snag two tickets for the price of one to some of Broadways most popular plays and musicals. “Phantom of the Opera,” the longest running show on Broadway, is one of the 22 productions listed on the city’s website promoting the 2-for-1 deal. This is the first fall edition of Broadway Week since 2019, pre-pandemic.
“New York City is America’s city,” Adams said. “The way goes New York, goes America and the way goes America goes, the entire globe welcome to a great performance, enjoy the show, Broadway is back.”
Here are the 22 participating shows:
- 1776
- Aladdin
- A Strange Loop
- Beetlejuice
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Come From Away
- Cost of Living
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Death of a Salesman
- Funny Girl
- Hadestown
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Into The Woods
- The Kite Runner
- The Lion King
- MJ: The Musical
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Piano Lesson
- Six
- Wicked
For more information, click here.