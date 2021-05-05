FILE – This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. The Broadway League study out Monday found that international and domestic tourists accounted for 63 percent of the 12.3 million Broadway admissions during the 2011-12 season, up from 61.7 percent in the previous period. International tourists accounted for 18.4 percent of all attendees. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

NEW YORK — Theater fans got a clearer picture of Broadway’s reopening Wednesday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new details on the return of “The Great White Way.”

According to Cuomo, Broadway shows will begin reopening on Sept. 14, with theaters allowed to fill seats at 100% capacity.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting Thursday, on a rolling basis, the governor announced.

“Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators,” Cuomo said.

This will be the first time Broadway shows will be able to welcome back guests in 18 months since the theaters shut down in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.

“Anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in the coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their respective shows,” the Broadway League said in a statement Wednesday.

State Budget Director Robert Mujica said that putting tickets on sale for full capacity is a way to test the appetite of fans and see how they might react to the idea of sitting inside a theater for a few hours, without distancing, come September.

“We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

The news comes just days after Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would lift most capacity restrictions for restaurants, businesses, museums, theaters and more on May 19.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again,” St. Marin said.

The Broadway League directed fans to visit Broadway.org for future information on show times and performances as they are announced.