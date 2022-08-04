MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Broadway‘s most popular musicals have descended at Bryant Park for a free live concert for the first time since the pandemic.

Not even the summer scorcher stopped hundreds of park goers of all ages from showing up in droves for a taste of Broadway on Thursday. Instead of flashing lights, it’s more of a casual scene.

It’s the first installment of the four-week series presented by Light FM and iHeart Radio Broadway, and these performers didn’t miss a beat.

This day also holds special meaning for the cast of the Lion King. The show is celebrating its 25th year and is one of Broadway’s longest running productions. Jelani Remy, who plays Simba, belted out some of the show’s iconic songs.

The lunchtime theater event runs every Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 through Aug. 25.