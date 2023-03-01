Police were at the scene of a façade issue on Mott Street on March 1, 2023 (PIX11)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for a Chinatown building on Wednesday because of structural stability issues, officials said.

The FDNY called Department of Buildings (DOB) inspectors to 111 Mott Street on Wednesday to look at bulging façade, authorities said. The inspectors saw some brick work had partially detached and said it could fall onto the sidewalk.

They also saw a fire escape with corrosion, along with partially detached steps that could make it difficult for people to leave the building, according to the DOB.

The DOB also issued a partial vacate order for the first-floor commercial space at 109 Mott Street, a spokesperson said. The American Red Cross offered emergency relocation help to any displaced tenants.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.