Breast cancer survivor shares story of bravery

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Mattie Crutchfield is at an increased risk of hereditary cancer — and she said she’s proud of it.

On World Cancer Day, the 48-year-old mother shared her story with PIX11 News. The so-called “previver’ found our she has a rare gene that puts her at an extremely high risk for breast cancer just four months ago.

Because of the PALB2 gene mutation, she had to make the decision whether or not to have a double mastectomy. The discovery of the gene mutation is less than a decade old.

Crutchfield lost her maternal grandmother, a great aunt and a cousin to breast and ovarian cancer. So the anesthesiologist made the difficult decision to have both breasts removed — even though she did not have cancer yet.

“What Mattie did was life-affirming and proactive,” Dr. Elisa Port, the chief of breast surgery at Mount Sinai’s Dubin Breast Center said.

Crutchfield is now also aware that both her daughters are at risk for carrying the gene and will be tested when the time is appropriate.

“What’s important for patients to know is ‘knowledge is power,’ Dr. Port told PIX11 News. “So speak to your doctors about whether genetic testing is right for you. Knowing really helps people make decisions from knowledge.”