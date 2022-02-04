Breast cancer survivor shares story of bravery

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Mattie Crutchfield is at an increased risk of hereditary cancer — and she said she’s proud of it.

On World Cancer Day, the 48-year-old mother shared her story with PIX11 News. The so-called “previver’ found our she has a rare gene that puts her at an extremely high risk for breast cancer just four months ago.

Because of the PALB2 gene mutation, she had to make the decision whether or not to have a double mastectomy. The discovery of the gene mutation is less than a decade old.

Crutchfield lost her maternal grandmother, a great aunt and a cousin to breast and ovarian cancer. So the anesthesiologist made the difficult decision to have both breasts removed — even though she did not have cancer yet.

“What Mattie did was life-affirming and proactive,” Dr. Elisa Port, the chief of breast surgery at Mount Sinai’s Dubin Breast Center said.

Crutchfield is now also aware that both her daughters are at risk for carrying the gene and will be tested when the time is appropriate.

“What’s important for patients to know is ‘knowledge is power,’ Dr. Port told PIX11 News. “So speak to your doctors about whether genetic testing is right for you. Knowing really helps people make decisions from knowledge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Grandma of 10 so mad she cries over heating issues at East Harlem public housing

Harlem's Fashion Row: Creating bridge between brands, designers of color

Pain, sorrow, frustration as sister eulogizes slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora

NYC honors Officer Wilbert Mora at funeral hours after another is shot

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter