MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday vacated 316 convictions tied to nine rogue NYPD officers previously convicted of crimes while in uniform.

Bragg, with the help of The Legal Aid Society, vacated 308 misdemeanors and eight felonies.

The District Attorney’s Office moved to vacate the convictions on the grounds of due process violations and dismiss the underlying cases following an investigation conducted by the office’s Post-Conviction Justice Unit.



“Today’s announcement makes clear that we are continuing to prioritize investigating and clearing convictions that undermine trust in the criminal justice system,” Bragg said. “This work is essential for improving public safety and achieving fundamental fairness. We cannot stand by convictions that are built on cases brought by members of law enforcement who have violated the law.”



The convictions occurred between 1996 and 2017, 57 of which resulted in incarceration and 132 resulted in fines.

“We applaud District Attorney Alvin Bragg for taking further action to vacate convictions involving discredited NYPD officers,” said Elizabeth Felber, supervising attorney of the wrongful conviction unit at the Legal Aid Society.

The NYPD officers who played a role in the convictions which were ultimately thrown out are Jason Arbeeny, Johnny Diaz, Michael Arenella, Michael Carsey, Nicholas Mina, Richard Hall, William Eiseman, Michael Foder, and Oscar Sandino, according to the district attorney’s office.