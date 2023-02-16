EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 13 and 16, were stabbed at an East Harlem park on Thursday afternoon, police said.

They were at White Park near East 106th Street and Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when a group of eight to 10 male juveniles approached, an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the people in the group pulled out a sharp object of some kind and stabbed the two teens.

The 13-year-old boy suffered two stab wounds to his shoulder, police said. The older steen was stabbed in the back. Both teens were taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition.

The perpetrators fled on foot in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made.

