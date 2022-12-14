MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend in the neck in Harlem allegedly fought with her over a call she got from another man, prosecutors said Tuesday night.

Zyaire Crumbley, 18, and Saniyah Lawrence were in an acquaintance’s apartment before the girl’s death on Sunday, officials said. Crumbley took Lawrence’s phone after she got a call, a witness told investigators. When she tried to get her phone back, Crumbley refused to hand it over.

“Get back or I’ll stab you,” Crumbley allegedly said, according to a criminal complaint.

The witness watched as the couple fought over the phone, court documents show. Lawrence then grabbed at her neck. Crumbley allegedly fled with the girl’s phone.

The teenage girl was taken to a hospital. She died a short time later.

Prosecutors asked for Crumbley to be remanded into custody because of his alleged behavior. During his arraignment, prosecutors noted he did not call 911 or try to help Lawrence. Crumbley also has a criminal record, officials said.

He’s also been charged in connection with an attempted murder on Oct. 27. Crumbley allegedly tried to get Lawrence to meet up with him around 2 a.m. that day, prosecutors said. Lawrence’s mother’s roommate went to confront Crumbley; Crumbley then allegedly fired multiple shots toward him on Vermilyea Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Back in late 2016, he got 18 months of probation after an attempted robbery, officials said. In October of 2019, Crumbley and others were accused of robbing a 26-year-old man. Crumbley was arrested on four other robbery charges in 2020.

He was remanded into custody after his arraignment on Tuesday. Crumbley si scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 16.