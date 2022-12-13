HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities.

Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said.

Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, officials previously said. First responders rushed the teen, who was a resident of the neighborhood but not the building where she was found, to a local hospital, but she could not be saved.

Investigators quickly identified Crumbley, described as Lawrence’s boyfriend, as a person of interest in the case.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that they’d previously heard arguing inside the apartment, and police sources said that Crumbley has a violent criminal history.

Public online court records did not show information regarding Crumbley’s case as of early Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here for help.