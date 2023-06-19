EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nereida Diaz recalled the moment Sunday evening when a moped rider came up from behind so fast that her husband did not have time to pull their 6-year-old son Henry out of the way.

“His father saw that the scooter was coming. He tried to pull our son – but he couldn’t,” said Diaz.

It happened inside Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem, where the family was walking where they should have been – a pedestrian path. The moped rider should not have been on that path.

“He didn’t move at all. He didn’t move. He was just there laying down. His eyes was white,” said Diaz.

Nereida said Henry has autism and suffered two skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage after the moped rider, seen in a cellphone photo taken by a quick-thinking witness, knocked the boy down to the ground and sped off.

“He just stood there. He didn’t say sorry. He didn’t ask if my son was ok. He didn’t do nothing. And he heard the ambulance and the police coming, and he just left,” said Diaz. “There was another person who was trying to help us to take the keys of the motorcycle. But then a lady came and said don’t touch him. He’s my cousin. And that’s when he took the opportunity to leave.”

Park regulars told PIX11 News motorized e-bikes and scooters are a familiar sight along the walking path.

“I usually don’t take that. I’m taking a shortcut. I’m sorry. It will not happen again. You’re right. You’re right,” said one e-bike rider who spoke to PIX11 News from the same pedestrian path.

Parents in the playground say they are worried about kids’ safety in the park.

“It’s unsafe. There are children of all ages. They’re people here with strollers. And people can’t even get away or move away quick enough to avoid getting hurt,” said Maria.

As for young Henry, his mother says she and her husband are trying to stay positive while taking turns with him at the hospital.

“I’m trying to be strong. I’m angry because of the guy that did this to him, and I’m sad because he’s in the hospital. Everything happened fast. I don’t know how to explain it,” said Diaz.

