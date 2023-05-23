MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally beat and robbed a teen after luring him to a Manhattan street last month, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was attacked by five men and a woman near 41st Street and Ninth Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on April 16, according to the NYPD. The teen tried to escape but the assailants pulled him to the ground and punched him while one of the suspects hit him in the head with a glass bottle and ripped a chain off his neck, police said.

The crew also smashed the boy’s iPad after he ran to the next block, police said. The teen suffered a head cut and was treated at a local hospital.

The robbers ran eastbound on 41st Street toward Ninth Avenue after the incident and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said. The NYPD released photos of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).