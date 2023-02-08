Police are searching for a man who robbed a boy, 16, in Grand Central Station on Jan. 20, 2023. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was pushed down a flight of subway stairs and robbed in Grand Central Station last month, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect shoved the teen from behind before snatching his headphones and about $80 in cash on the No. 7 train platform in Grand Central Station on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m., police said. The victim refused medical attention.

The robber then ran away and hopped on the No. 7 train heading to Hudson Yards, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.