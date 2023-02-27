HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot on a Harlem street late Sunday, according to authorities, becoming the latest young victim of New York City crime.

The victim was shot in the torso near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 9:50 p.m., police said.

First responders brought the victim to a nearby hospital. Officials described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators found a gun beneath a car near the scene, though it was not immediately clear whose it was.

Two suspects were being sought early Monday, though no arrests had been made and authorities did not immediately provide descriptions of those being sought.

The victim is just the latest teen shot on city streets. Three students have been killed so far this school year, with about a dozen hurt by gunfire, according to reports. And the NYPD in recent months has acknowledged a disturbing trend of teens tied to robberies and assaults, with increases in the numbers of both teen crime victims and alleged teen perpetrators.

