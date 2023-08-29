LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Julian Rivera nearly lost his twin brother Joshua Tuesday afternoon. The 11-year-old was mauled by his aunt’s dog inside their Catherine Street apartment and rushed to the hospital.

“When I went to check on Joshua, the dog started biting – like attacking him and jumping over him,” Julian told PIX11 News.

“He’s in the trauma unit. He’s getting skin graphing on his arm and face – yea it’s bad,” Johnanna Lopez-Ramos said.

It then took three hours for NYPD officers to tranquilize and remove the two-year-old American Bully, whom they said turned aggressive.

Finally, officers carried the dog named Aries away in a crate while heavily sedated.

It was an emotional ordeal for his owner, who said she’s dealing with the trauma of it all.

“He’s my therapy dog, so it’s an unfortunate situation,” Lopez-Ramos explained.

The aunt recalled she left the room for a moment to use the bathroom and rushed back to her nephew’s screams.

“[The twins] were overwhelming for the dog. They’re under the [autism] spectrum, and their strength was too much for the dog,” said Lopez-Ramos, who was also bitten in the hand.

The attack left her with no choice but to euthanize the animal, she said.

Turns out, everyone was only living together for the past two months. The aunt took custody of her three nephews after their mom, her sister, died in June of cancer.

“I’m hurt with my nephew hurt, and I’m not going to have my dog anymore either,” the grieving pet lover said.

Despite her nephew’s serious injuries, it’s believed he’s going to recover and is listed in stable condition.

There are no other dogs in the apartment and Lopez-Rivera said she has no plans to get any more.

The NYPD said it was still investigating the incident.