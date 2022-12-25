CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said.

The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, as of Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack. There have been no arrests.

