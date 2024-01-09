INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) – A boom truck collapsed at a construction site in Manhattan, injuring five workers Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at West 207th Street and Ninth Avenue in Inwood around 2:25 p.m., according to the FDNY.

A knuckle boom truck was lifting a load of plywood when the boom gave way and fell, according to the New York City Department of Buildings.

Some of the injured workers were rushed away on stretchers. All of them are expected to survive, officials said.

A new 17-story building is under construction at the site, according to the Department of Buildings.

The Department of Buildings is investigating the incident.

