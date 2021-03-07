10-year-old boy dies after found in living room of Harlem NYCHA apartment: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in the living room of a NYCHA apartment in Harlem Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities got the call at 2:21 p.m. and arrived at the residence on West 131st Street. They found the boy lying unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).