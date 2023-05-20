MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A body was found floating in the Hudson River Saturday morning, police said.

It is believed to be missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, according to police sources.

The body of 13-year-old Garrett Warren was found in the Harlem River on Thursday. The NYPD sent its scuba team into the river and secured a crime scene near the Madison Avenue Bridge after the body was found, according to multiple sources and video captured by AIR11.

Police later asked to speak to Warren’s family at an NYPD precinct, where they were given the tragic news.

Both boys were last seen together at a fish market near 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem more than a week ago on May 12. NYPD divers, boats, and drones were going in and over the Harlem River in search of Barrie on Friday.

“We are asking for everyone to keep us in their prayer,” said Barrie’s uncle, Ahmadou Diallo.

Family and friends of Warren set up a memorial to remember his life. Those who knew Warren called him “Man Man” because of his build.

