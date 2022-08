EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead.

The man has not yet been publicly identified. Police believe he’s in his 30s. The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.