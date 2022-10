MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said.

The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause of death.

NYPD officials did not release any additional information about the man’s death. It remained under investigation.