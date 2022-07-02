Police outside a bodega where a man was fatally stabbed July 1, 2022. (LLN NYC)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man died Friday night after being stabbed in a Manhattan bodega, police said.

Jose Alba, 51, allegedly stabbed Austin Simon three times during the attack. He’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack took place about 11:07 p.m. When police arrived, they found Simon with several stab wounds. He was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police sources, the Alba is an employee at that store. There was no information on what led to the altercation.

