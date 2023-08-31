HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Kids of several local community organizations in Harlem were visited by a BMX star. They also got school supplies and an important lesson in financial literacy.

Fifty students from all over Harlem got a chance to meet international superstar athlete Nigel Sylvester.

He’s using his star power to teach them an important lesson in money management. Sylvester became an internationally known BMX star, with millions watching him on social media.

Sylvester can do almost anything on a bike. He’s partnering with JPMorgan Chase, teaching these kids a different balancing act. He’s teaching them how to balance their finances.

Malachi Watkins, 13, from Harlem, was waiting in the front row to meet his hero, Sylvester one-on-one. Lessons Sylvester learned from biking he is teaching now and applying to finances.

He’s sharing his childhood stories and journey to achieving financial success so they can do it, too. Watkins met his hero one-on-one, made a connection, and learned a lesson that would last a lifetime.

This financial health workshop is one of several, and there’s more to come if you want more information about JPMorgan Chase and the 30 billion racial equity commitment.