A BMW rolled onto a sidewalk on Dyckman Street in Washington Heights after the driver was shot in the head early Monday, June 21, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A luxury car drove onto a Washington Heights sidewalk early Monday morning when the driver was shot in the head and killed behind the wheel, the NYPD said.

According to police it happened around 5 a.m. on Dyckman Street, between Vermilyea and Sherman avenues.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man sitting behind the wheel of a BMW was shot in the head and killed, while a second man, believed to be in the car with him, was shot in the groin.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The car was still in gear when the driver was shot, causing it to roll onto the sidewalk before coming to a rest, police said.

The vehicle did not strike anyone on the sidewalk.

No arrests had been made Monday morning as police investigated what possibly led to the deadly double shooting.

