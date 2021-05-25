BLM activists, mayoral candidate Donovan arrested at George Floyd protest near Holland Tunnel

MANHATTAN — Several activists and mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan were taken into police custody Tuesday morning during a small demonstration in Lower Manhattan marking the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
Hawk Newsome, the co-founded the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, was also among those taken into custody.
Police placed the activists in plastic Zip Ties after announcing a warning over a loud speaker that they would be arrested if they continued to block traffic. Information regarding possible charges was not immediately available.
The demonstration started around 9:30 a.m. at Canal and West streets, near the Holland Tunnel.
Donovan and Newsome were joined by Rev. Kevin McCall, attorney Sandford Rubenstein, and several other civil rights activists. The group marched a short distance, then knelt on the ground in the middle of the street for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the length of time that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck one year ago.
Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.