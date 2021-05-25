BLM activists, mayoral candidate Donovan arrested at George Floyd protest near Holland Tunnel

BLM activists and mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan arrested at George Floyd demonstration in Manhattan on May 25, 2021. (Credit: Katie Corrado/PIX11)

MANHATTAN — Several activists and mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan were taken into police custody Tuesday morning during a small demonstration in Lower Manhattan marking the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Hawk Newsome, the co-founded the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, was also among those taken into custody.

Police placed the activists in plastic Zip Ties after announcing a warning over a loud speaker that they would be arrested if they continued to block traffic. Information regarding possible charges was not immediately available.

The demonstration started around 9:30 a.m. at Canal and West streets, near the Holland Tunnel.

Donovan and Newsome were joined by Rev. Kevin McCall, attorney Sandford Rubenstein, and several other civil rights activists. The group marched a short distance, then knelt on the ground in the middle of the street for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the length of time that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck one year ago.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

