MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Thousands of New Yorkers scored a free slice of pizza on Tuesday after recycling an empty water bottle at a Manhattan pizzeria.

Coco-Cola’s “Toss In, Take Out” initiative kicked off in New York City at Bleecker Street Pizza, and pizzerias in Atlanta and Chicago are also expected to take part.

Participants received a “cold 20-oz Coke beverage served in a 100% recycled plastic bottle” with their free slice as a part of the environmentally friendly initiative.

The series will stop at Goodfellas Pizza & Wings in Atlanta on Nov. 2, and Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Chicago on Nov. 7.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.