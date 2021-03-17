Bleach thrown at NYPD officers in Manhattan; man sought

Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man who allegedly threw bleach at several NYPD officers in Manhattan (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man who allegedly threw bleach at several NYPD officers in Manhattan Friday afternoon.

It happened on the corner of West 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Seven NYPD officers and one NYPD sergeant were assigned to a protest detail at the location when a man threw a plastic bottle containing liquid at them, police said.

The liquid, believed to be bleach, caused discoloration to their uniforms, according to authorities.

The suspect fled on foot and entered the 42 St/Bryant Park subway station.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).