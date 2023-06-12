NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three Black-Latiné female playwrights are poised to change the face of theater in New York City. All three debuted off-Broadway plays this season, which has never been done before.

“In general, in the industry, there aren’t many women playwrights that get produced that are Black and Brown, so to have three at once off-Broadway is just uncanny,” said Julissa Contreras, the creator of ‘Vamános.’ “And it shouldn’t – in 2023 – feel that rare, but it absolutely is.”

Contreras, along with fellow playwrights and friends Guadalís Del Carmen (‘Bees & Honey’) and Christin Eve Cato (‘Sancocho,’), made a pact during the pandemic that when theater returned, they would see themselves reflected on stage.

“It allows for us not just to feel seen but to feel empowered,” said Del Carmen, the creator of ‘Bees & Honey.’

Collectively, the women are making space in the theater community for other Black-Latiné voices and say the demand is there.

“The numbers, the community, the sold-out houses – those are all testaments to our success,” said Cato, the creator of ‘Sancocho.’

The women are all working on future projects, writing new musicals and, for Contreras, possibly taking her show to Broadway.