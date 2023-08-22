NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in a Lower Manhattan park Sunday, police said.

The teen got into a fight with the suspect before he was attacked in Elizabeth Berger Park near Edgar Street and Trinity Place at around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect punched the boy in the face before pulling a knife and stabbing him in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect took off on a bike and was last seen riding westbound on Greenwich Street, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).