CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk.

The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine was issued, but the DSNY feels there should be more done to prevent this kind of mess.

“On WHAT PLANET does anyone think it’s ok to empty the full contents of a store on a #Chelsea street? By law, we could only write a ticket for FIFTY BUCKS,” the agency tweeted. “The kind of person that would make this bad a mess won’t be dissuaded by a slap on the wrist. Something has to change.”

The trash appears to have come from a seasonal pop-up store, according to the Sanitation Department. The store owner left the trash there when closing down, a move the sanitation agency described as “illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous.”

The department learned of the problem around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Ot had been cleaned up by 8 p.m. that night.

“DSNY does its work efficiently, but these conditions never should have existed in the first place,” a spokesperson said.