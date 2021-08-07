Beloved Central Park owl Barry dies after crash with maintenance vehicle: officials

A beloved barred owl in Central Park died after colliding with a maintence truck on Aug. 6, 2021, officials said. (Credit: Manhattan Bird Alert/@BirdCentralPark/Twitter)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A beloved Central Park owl died this week after it collided with a conservation vehicle, park officials said on Friday.

The barred owl, affectionately called Barry, was flying low when it crashed into a conservancy maintenance vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to conservancy officials. The owl was likely looking for food when the incident occurred, they said.

Staff immediately reported the incident and Urban Park Rangers were notified, according to officials.

“The barred owl’s presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the park is a vital greenspace for all New Yorkers, including the wildlife that call it home,” the Central Park Conservancy said in a statement.

It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/AYEV0gXZIr — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) August 6, 2021

The popular birder Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert also paid homage to the barred owl on Friday.

“We are saddened to learn that our beloved BARRED OWL died last night in an accidental collision with a @CentralParkNYC maintenance vehicle. We will miss her wondrous and beautiful presence in the park,” the tweet said.

Some parkgoers who were familiar with Barry left tributes in chalk near the Central Park Ramble.

Some tributes to the BARRED OWL already chalked on the path underneath her hemlock in the Central Park Ramble. pic.twitter.com/GVeH440xXQ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 7, 2021