THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Broadway stages come in all shapes and sizes.

At the corner of Broadway and West 51st Street, Ellen’s Stardust Diner can be a springboard to the main stages of the world.

For nearly three decades, the restaurant — which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner — has featured entertainment in Times Square’s Theater District. They hold auditions a few times a year.

Paul Trenier has been on stage at Carnegie Hall and regional theaters. He has also been at Ellen’s for seven years.

“I’m so grateful for the job. It allows you to be part of the community and have a family here,” Trenier said.

Ellen’s Stardust Diner is world-famous as a tourist destination. But many New Yorkers are discovering the local flavor.

Ellen Hart has been in the business for decades, and she’s also a singer. Hart has seen a lot over the years, including the ups and downs.

“They cleaned up Times Square. Everything is much better. I’m happy in a crowd, it may sound strange. I would never live anywhere else but New York City,” Hart said.

Hart earned the title of Miss Subways in 1959. The contest used to be held by the MTA.

Hart and her husband also ran a cafe across from City Hall for 32 years.