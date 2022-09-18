UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A beggar allegedly shot a man who refused to him money on the Upper West Side early Sunday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when the suspect asked the man for some cash, according to the NYPD. The victim declined and kept walking when the suspect shot him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).