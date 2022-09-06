FILE – In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal’s Friday death was ruled a suicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The 52-year-old CFO’s body was found near Leonard Street and West Broadway with injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position,” police said. Arnal started at Bed Bath & Beyond in May of 2020, according to the company. Before that, he worked in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.

He was facing a lawsuit accusing him of taking part in a scheme to inflate the company’s stock price to sell shares for a huge profit.

The news of Arnal’s death came just days after Bed Bath & Beyond said that it would close stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.