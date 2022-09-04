TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal died on Friday after an apparent fall in Manhattan, officials said.

The 52-year-old CFO’s body was found near Leonard Street and West Broadway with injuries “ indicative from a fall from an elevated position,” police said. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office was set to determine his cause of death.

“I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors, said. “Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy.”

Arnal started at Bed Bath & Beyond in May of 2020, according to the company. Before that, he worked in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.