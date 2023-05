FILE – The Century 21 department store stands in lower Manhattan on Sept. 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Century 21 is back in business after the bargain chain store closed during the pandemic.

The company’s flagship store at 22 Cortland Ave. in Lower Manhattan, across from the World Trade Center, will reopen on May 16, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The new store will span four floors, the company said.

“Great to see a NYC icon coming back to life,” Levine tweeted.

The store declared bankruptcy a few years ago, the company said.