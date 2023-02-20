FILE – The Century 21 department store stands in lower Manhattan on Sept. 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Century 21 is set to reopen in Manhattan in mid-spring, years after the bargain chain declared bankruptcy, a store spokesperson said Monday.

The store shut down during the COVID pandemic after around 60 years in business. The chain has not yet shared a specific opening date, but the date should be shared within the next few weeks, the spokesperson said.

The store will relaunch at its flagship location on Cortlandt Street across from the World Trade Center, according to the store site. The store will span four floors.

Century 21 is working together with Legends on the store.

“This partnership will couple Legends omnichannel operating expertise with Century 21’s expert curation of designer brands at amazing prices, to bring fans of the iconic brand an enhanced shopping experience in-store and online,” according to the store.