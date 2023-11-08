NEW YORK (PIX11) — Holiday decorations are a sign of the season, and a new tradition is back by popular demand.

The Great Borough Bake-Off is back for the second year at the Museum of the City of New York.

All five boroughs are represented during the exhibit, which opens Friday, November 10 and runs through Jan. 15.

Professional and amateur bakers submitted proposals. The museum received triple the number of applicants compared to the first year.

For this year’s event, 23 were chosen. The displays must be constructed from edible ingredients, represent their neighborhoods, and be inspired by the theme “Iconic New York.”

Prominent New York City-based bakers, curators, and restaurant owners have evaluated the final designs. Awards include “Best in Borough,” “Grandest,” and “Most Iconic.” Visitors can also vote for their favorites.