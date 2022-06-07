NEW YORK (PIX11)— An alleged gun trafficker was busted selling 36 weapons — worth more than $40,000 — to an undercover NYPD officer in New York City over a three-month period, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Tyreke Colon, 24, would allegedly ride the bus from his hometown in North Carolina to Manhattan carrying a bag full of guns with the purpose of selling them to an undercover cop, authorities said.

The suspect either sold or was about to sell to an undercover officer during three different meetings at a Harlem gas station from February to April, police said. All of the undercover buys occurred in broad daylight and were captured on video, police said.

“He had bags of guns in broad daylight,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference announcing the bust.

Colon was arrested in late May, allegedly carrying five semi-automatic pistols and an AR-15-style assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine as he got off a bus from North Carolina.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the case began with an intelligence tip in December about illegal gun sales at the Polo Grounds Towers, a public housing complex in Upper Manhattan.

“This case represents results; it represents success,” Sewell said.

Colon is accused of recruiting people in Rocky Mount, N.C. to get permits and buy the guns for him, and he would pay them back using CashApp. The defendant was also overheard on wiretaps arranging the buys, police said.

“What do you have to do once you do the application…oh alright so once you do the application you just go up there?” Colon allegedly said on the wiretaps, according to court documents.

Colon is charged with multiple felony counts of criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.